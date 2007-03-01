StartupNation’s New Blog Offers Tips on Running a Fast-Growing Business

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2007 --If you want to grow a successful small business quickly and cost-effectively, check out StartupNation’s new blog, “Running a Fast Growing Business,” at http://www.startupnation.com/blog/.



Andrew Field, president and CEO of America’s first e-commerce print shop, PrintingForLess.com, shares his expertise on managing rapid business growth, a subject he knows well. PFL is a member of the Inc. 500 and last year grew 27 percent into an $18 million-plus business.



“As Montana's 2006 Small Business Person of the Year, runner-up for the SBA's National Small Business Person of the Year, Montana's 2004 Entrepreneur of the Year, and the winner of the 2005 Fortune Small Business and Winning Workplaces Best Boss Award, Andrew Field provides StartupNation.com visitors with new insights and valuable tips on growing a successful business fast,” says Rich Sloan, StartupNation co-founder.



Visitors to the free blog can:



• Read about Field’s weekly triumphs, tribulations and secrets for fast-growth success.



• Share comments and feedback.



• Meet other entrepreneurs through StartupNation.com’s online forums.



• Buy and sell products and services and promote a business in StartupNation Marketplace.



• Learn what’s needed to grow a new business quickly and cost effectively!



“We have created a unique culture at PFL where employees provide excellent products and customer service while having the opportunity to advance careers, learn new skills, give back to the community and enjoy a life in the beautiful, Montana surroundings,” Field says. “Hopefully, new entrepreneurs will have a better understanding of various management, employee and service issues related to successful, fast-business growth through the new blog.”



Appear on StartupNation Radio and get expert advice for your startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com,

248-540-9660 ext. 333.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. More than 50,000 customers nationwide, mostly small and mid-sized businesses, click on www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333

