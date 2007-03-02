OfficeRecovery.com Releases FileMakerRecovery 1.6 Software for Corrupted FileMaker Pro Database Recovery

Tallinn, Estonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --FileMakerRecovery 1.6 is a recovery product for corrupted FileMaker Pro databases. With this software, one can restore tables and table data from severely corrupted database files. FileMakerRecovery saves recovered data into DBF files. Restored information can be imported into new FileMaker Pro file or used by another database application. FileMakerRecovery is reliable and easy to use, requiring no special data recovery skills.



The new version of the tool is capable of restoring FileMaker Pro 5.5 files (.fp5), the most common format for FileMaker databases.



The program is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at www.officerecovery.com for evaluation. The price of a single copy is USD 149.00.



Recoveronix Ltd. is an established software company specializing in data recovery utilities for corrupted files and media. The company's web site OfficeRecovery.com features over 30 software titles for different file formats. Supported are common word processing, spreadsheet, database, email, archive, graphics and other file types. The offering includes a variety of database recovery instruments. Recovery solutions are available for Access, SQL Server, Oracle, Sybase, Interbase, MySQL and more.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor's copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Vladimir Koukoushkin at info@officerecovery.com.



Company Website http://www.officerecovery.com

Product Page http://www.officerecovery.com/filemaker/

Screenshots http://www.officerecovery.com/images/sc_filemaker.gif

Download http://www.officerecovery.com/download/fmrdemo.exe