Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Tank Farm Demolition Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was tasked with the dismantlement and removal of eleven (11) steel, above ground storage tanks (both vertical and horizontal) and all related steel piping and valves. The tanks had been pre-cleaned by the owner and all asbestos containing materials had also been abated.



Initially, laborers cold cut the steel piping and conduits connected to the tanks. Once these connections were severed, the storage tanks were then removed by hoisting them from the containment area with one of Dallas Contracting’s hydraulic cranes. The steel tanks were lifted directly from the diked area onto awaiting Dallas Contracting owned trucks (lowboys and flatbeds). From the site, the steel tanks were then sent directly to the scrap recycling facility. Once all tanks were removed from the diked area, the remaining piping and valves were demolished and the steel also sent to the scrap recycling yard.



The project was completed in approximately two weeks with no incidents or injuries.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition, salvage and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



