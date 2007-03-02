Adaptive Lighting and Controls Announces New Name for 2007

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --With the addition of two design departments, Adaptive has changed their name to Adaptive Design Group, Inc. These new departments include Electrical Engineering and Audio Video Design. Adaptive Design Group is the nation’s first professional design and engineering organization coupling these three complex design services.



• Lighting Design

• Electrical Engineering

• Audio Video Design



Adaptive Design Group, Inc. has emerged as the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firm for custom residential properties, as well as specialty commercial properties. Adaptive’s design and engineering staff have literally created the processes utilizing an innovative and creative approach to the artistic application of lighting, engineering, technical controls design, audio video and systems integration design.



“Our architects have demanded it and we have listened!” said Glenn M. Johnson LC, IALD, founder and principal lighting designer of Adaptive Design Group. “The grouping of these three design teams is a perfect fit. Placing these design professionals under one roof has turned our office into one giant think tank. Our design process is much faster and more detailed. The end result is a well organized, thought out, highly detailed plan set ready for bidding or instruction. This new design process offers a powerful new angle for owners, architects and builders.”



Glenn adds. “Clients today are educated and demanding quality, expertise, performance and pre- planning. Today’s lighting, electrical & electronic systems have increased in unimaginable levels of functionality, carrying with them a heavy load of complexity. It is absolutely necessary that a higher level of coordination and detail takes place in the design process. Remember quality is never an accident!”



Adaptive’s menu of services includes professional design and engineering in:



• Architectural Lighting Design

• Lighting Control Design

• Lighting Control Processor Programming

• Electrical Engineering

• Installation Management

• On site Aim & Tune, Scene Setting

• Landscape Lighting Design

• Motorized Blinds & Shades Design

• Telephone Systems Design

• Home Network Systems Design

• Distributed Audio Video Design

• Security Systems Coordination

• Systems Integration Design



As a valuable member of the design/build team, Adaptive’s trademarked documentation and processes greatly enhance the living and work environment. As such, Adaptive has successfully coupled these design disciplines into the first professional design organization focusing completely on these areas of expertise for the custom residential and specialty commercial worlds. It has taken 30 years to create these world renowned processes that others can only dream about.



For more information about Adaptive Design Group, Inc., the ADAPTIVE process or to see it’s vast portfolio of work, please visit www.adaptivedg.com or call 801-274-9600.



About Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC:

