SplineTech JavaScript Debugger PRO Helps Uncover Errors in JavaScript Pages

Longueuil, QC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Spline Technologies Corporation annonces a unique Web development tool, SplineTech JavaScript Debugger PRO that enables Web developers who have been challenged with resolving JavaScript errors to easily edit and debug JavaScript and VBScript inside HTML pages, without the need for inserting additional lines of code to handle the debugging process. Client-side JavaScript, JScript and VBScript debugging languages are fully supported for simple and complex HTML and DHTML debugging scenarios.



Aside from a vast array of features, SplineTech packages step-by-step JavaScript debugging tutorials and functional multimedia demonstration with its software, to help JavaScript developers get up and running quickly.



Starting at $89.88 for a single-user license, SplineTech JavaScript Debugger PRO offers several key features to address the most common Web development issues:



- Advanced form debugging for Javascript form validation - Programmers can cause order forms to validate in clients' browser windows before they are submitted.



- JavaScript pop-up debugging



- Debug DHTML menus and JavaScript menus



- Debug JavaScript and VBScript events: Debug JavaScript Pop-ups, onclick, onmouseover, onfocus and any other event.



- Debug DHTML behavior



- Debug client-side JavaScript controls: Debug calendars and any other control



- Multi-Functional VBScript and JavaScript script editor for HTML



- Full Support for native VBScript and JavaScript syntax (color-coded)



- Explicit JavaScript runtime error information



- Execution line highlighting: Display the current line of the code to be executed.



Without requiring any manual configuration, network configuration or attaching to process, SplineTech JavaScript Debugger PRO runs on the Windows 2000/2003/XP platforms with Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0 or better.



SplineTech JavaScript Debugger PRO is available for purchase now at http://www.RemoteDebugger.com/javascript_debugger/javascript_debugger.asp



Lifetime expert priority support, including unlimited phone support, volume licensing discounts and site licenses.

