Bucks County Covered Bridges Festival to Be Held on June 9 and 10

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --The Bucks County (PA) Covered Bridges Festival is a weekend-long celebration of the historic covered bridges of Bucks County to be held on June 9 and 10.



Who:

The Bucks County Covered Bridges Festival



What:

The Bucks County (PA) Covered Bridges Festival is a weekend-long celebration of the historic covered bridges of Bucks County. The Festival will feature guided walking tours of 2 covered bridges, and trolley tours of 5 covered bridges. In addition, the Festival will feature hundreds of art and hand-made craft vendors, live entertainment, Timmy Kelly in concert on Saturday, Give and Take Jugglers (2 shows daily), The Magical Illusions of Kyle and Kelly (2 shows daily), The Daisy Jug Band, Jonathan Sprout’s popular children’s concerts (1 show daily), face painters, pony rides, petting zoo, hot air balloon rides, and lots of food, fun and activities for the entire family. Popular Philadelphia radio station B-101 FM will be broadcasting from the Festival.



When:

Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, 10

Saturday, 9am - 6pm

Sunday, 10am - 5pm



Where:

Tinicum Park, River Road (Route 32), Erwinna, PA 18920



Details:

The Festival will be a fun, exciting, educational, and interesting weekend full of activities for the whole family, but more importantly, proceeds from the Festival will help preserve the historic covered bridges of Bucks County. Bucks County was once home to 36 wooden covered bridges. Today, only 11 of these historic bridges remain standing. A twelfth bridge, The Mood’s Covered Bridge in East Rockhill Township was destroyed by arsonists in 2004, and is slated to be re-built this year. Knecht’s Bridge in Springfield Township was damaged by an attempted arson in the same year. One of the goals of the Festival is to have fire suppression systems and sprinklers installed in each of the remaining covered bridges in Bucks County.



The Festival will feature the following bridges:



• Cabin Run – Covered Bridge Rd., Plumstead Twp.

• Erwinna – Geigel Hill Rd., Tinicum Twp.

• Frankenfield – Hollow Horn and Cafferty Rd., Tinicum Twp.

• Loux – Wismer Rd., Plumstead Twp.

• South Perkasie – Lenape Park, Walnut St., Perkasie

• Uhlerstown – Uhlerstown Rd., Tinicum Twp.

