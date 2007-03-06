Maple Data Technologies to Donate Criminal Investigation Case Management Software to Mifflin County Regional Police Department through New Beta Development Project

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2007 --Working closely with the Police Department’s Chief and other high-ranking officers, Maple Data will develop a beta prototype that will wrap around key investigation elements aiding case management capability. The new beta platform will offer a real-time secured 128-bit SSL encryption through web-based interfaces allowing authorized law enforcement users round-the-clock access to critical case management data.



The new beta product, Axxella, will not only support data capture, but will also make available a comprehensive investigation notes index, paperless document attachment and retrieval capabilities (including image files), automatic email alert logic, a robust diary system to enhance investigation timing efficiencies as well as a reports generation interfaces.



Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Data Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Chief Herkert and his senior officers in the development of a software utility that will provide a valuable resource to streamline law enforcement efforts. We believe this first phase of our Axxella product will have widespread applicability to other local law enforcement agencies.”



“Axxella is an exciting new product that will greatly help police departments assign, track and monitor investigations,” said Chief William F. Herkert of the Mifflin County Regional Police Department. “Axxella offers high-levels of customization capability that will support the needs and requirements at every level of policing. Investigating detectives through to the Chief of Police will have real-time feature enriched functionality bringing administrative efficiencies to our department, and allowing us to better service the communities that we protect.”



Maple Data’s criminal investigation case management module will be the first of a series of product module developments that Maple Data Technologies will introduce and offer to local and regional police departments. The final product will be designed to offer a comprehensive robust solution to small local law enforcement agencies, that is highly cost effective in meeting the budgetary limitations that are faced by many of these agencies.



Although Maple Data Technologies is new the law enforcement sector, they bring an extensive experience from providing sophisticated, scalable and robust technology solutions to property and casualty insurance companies; companies such as AIG.



“There are many commonalities when dealing with data management and data functionality,” said Matthew R. Blackley, Maple Data’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our powerful resources from our insurance sector business will prove invaluable in addressing the automation needs of law enforcement agencies.”



About Mifflin County Regional Police Department



The Mifflin County Regional Police Department is committed to being responsive to our community in the delivery of a variety of quality police services. Our mission is to improve the quality of life within our jurisdiction through a community partnership. We are responsive and committed to community needs and concerns.



We will enforce the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and of the municipalities we serve: Bratton Township, Burnham Borough, Derry Township, Lewistown Borough, Union Township, Brown Township and the Mifflin County Housing Authority. We will strive to identify and reduce the concerns of our citizens regarding criminal activity through community policing strategies.

About Maple Data Technologies, LLC



Maple Data Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is real-time web application development for a variety of industries, including property and casualty insurance industry and law enforcement.

