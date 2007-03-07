Maple Technologies Responds with Speed-to-Market Agility for Florida Insurer’s Bid to Capture Market Position in Florida’s Hard Property Insurance Market

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --Using its powerful Aspire backbone, Maple Technologies configured a fairly comprehensive commercial package policy implementation, supporting 8 different property programs as well as many supplemental coverage elements. Aspire’s web-based real-time interface will handle agent-driven electronic application processing, rating, underwriting validation, policy issuance, endorsement processing, premium accounting as well as claims administration functions for the Florida insurance carrier.



“Through our outstanding reinsurance relationships, Commercial Insurance Alliance secured capacity for property insurance for Florida’s hard property market,” said Larry Haynes, President of the Company. “However, we could not take full advantage of the opportunity without systems support in place to handle our business process. In a very short and quick timeframe Maple Tech’s team responded and delivered a powerful and comprehensive IT solution to our company allowing us to go to market quickly and capture the opportunity.”



Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies said: “Aspire is a powerful and robust business solution for any carrier. Its architecture offers us the flexibility to bring new product lines to a production level capability quickly and efficiently. We are pleased that we were able to respond quickly and effectively to Commercial Insurance Alliance’s opportunity needs.”



About Commercial Insurance Alliance

Commercial Insurance Alliance is a Florida domiciled reciprocal insurance company. Commercial Insurance Alliance has been exclusively developed to provide outstanding service and competitive and stable insurance coverage for Florida’s commercial enterprises and their respective insurance requirements including, Commercial Auto, Business Owners Policies or Commercial Package Policies, Liability, Inland Marine, and Surety.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

