Kristi VandenBosch Joins NeoEdge Board of Directors

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2007 --NeoEdge Networks, an innovator in delivering advertising around casual games on PCs, today announced the appointment of Kristi VandenBosch as a director on the NeoEdge board. Bringing more than 20 years industry experience to NeoEdge, VandenBosch will leverage her extensive brand and advertising expertise to help establish NeoEdge as the next generation platform for delivering ads into online and downloadable games. VandenBosch joins NeoEdge Networks from New York based global marketing services network, TEQUILA.



"Kristi’s proven track record and strong global marketing background will help NeoEdge further expand our footprint at a time when game advertising is experiencing significant upward momentum," said Vic Mahadevan, CEO, NeoEdge Networks. "Our commitment to work with the industry’s best minds as we develop targeted advertising services and deliver innovative business models to our casual game publishing partners is further demonstrated with Kristi joining the NeoEdge team."



As a founding member and key contributor to TEQUILA’s North American launch in 2002, VandenBosch helped grow the company to become the largest marketing services firm on the West Coast. Today the company boasts a roster of blue-chip clients including: Nissan, Infiniti, Sony’s PlayStation brand, Masterfoods and Visa. In addition, VandenBosch has held several senior executive level positions at leading marketing agencies including Direct Partners, Draft and Harris Marketing Group.



"I’m excited to be part of a very innovative team, poised to provide a breakthrough model for casual game publishers through advertising," said VandenBosch. "I’m confident that NeoEdge’s unprecedented levels of personalization and ad targeting, along with the large and growing casual gaming market, are attractive propositions for game publishers, providing ‘net new’ revenue opportunities that help offset lengthy and expensive development cycles. Advertisers are always looking for the next new thing in terms of connecting with consumers online, and casual games attract a highly engaged and attractive demographic, one that can be targeted precisely using NeoEdge’s powerful technology. For marketers, this is a great opportunity to leverage ‘Web 2.0’ thinking."



About NeoEdge Networks, Inc.

NeoEdge Networks, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading advertising delivery service for casual games on PCs. Its innovative game management platform enables game publishers and developers to ad enable their games with minimal effort. The NeoEdge service accelerates revenue growth and reduces cost by combining a direct-to-consumer channel with new revenue streams for game publishers without additional operational or distribution cost. For more information, go to: http://www.neoedge.com/pressroom/

