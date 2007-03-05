CAP Creative, Sarasota Ad Agency, Goes to Podium 15 Times

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2007 --Roxanne Joffe, President of CAP Creative, was feted with fifteen ADDY Awards at the Annual Sun Coast Advertising Federation ADDY Awards Dinner last Friday evening in the ballroom at Fred’s Restaurant in Lakewood Ranch. The annual Sun Coast ADDY Awards recognize the best works the 80-member advertising community has produced over the past year. CAP Creative this year garnered four Gold Addys, nine Silvers, an AMY (best of category) for their Sarasota Reading Festival work and the People’s Choice Award for the One Palm logo.



One Palm is the recently launched 99-residence luxury condominium and retail complex being built on downtown Sarasota’s chic Palm Avenue. The wining logo design is inspired by an architectural feature incorporated into the building’s roofline. CAP Creative Director, Mark Limbach, penned the design.



Joffe thanked the members of her organization saying, “Congratulations to all of you. You should all feel extremely proud of the work. I feel blessed to have this great team. CAP is nothing without our people!”



Among CAP clients with winning work are Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, Sarasota Reading Festival, Standard Pacific Homes, the National Medicaid/Medicare Conference, Manchester Music Festival and TRiTON Companies’ One Palm development.



This is the third consecutive time CAP Creative has collected multiple ADDY Awards bringing their three year total to 54. Said Sam Stern, CAP CEO and Partner, “We’re literally running out of wall space.”



