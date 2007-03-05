Olympia, Washington Based Mortgage Lender David Rosenstein stands For Increased Home Buyer Protection

Olympia, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2007 --Mortgage expert David Rosenstein announced today his commitment to increased education and protection for home buyers by joining the National Association of Responsible Loan Officers.



By joining NARLO, David has agreed to adhere to the strictest Code of Professional Conduct in the mortgage financing industry. In addition, the association has a complete consumer mediation service available to any consumer who seeks financing from an NARLO member. This ensures that consumers always have somewhere to turn for independent information about their home financing; NARLO’s goal is to ensure consumer protection.



“As an ethical mortgage broker, it is important that I help my clients make informed financing decisions by educating them. I do this by providing and explaining all their financing options”, said David Rosenstein. “I am proud to stand with other NARLO members around the country to offer increased consumer protection and education.” David works diligently for each of his clients to ensure that the services that he provides will match their needs. He enjoys helping people save money and improve their financial situation.



In addition to his full-time position as the Branch Manager with Acceptance Capital Mortgage Corporation in Olympia, David Rosenstein has consulted as a mortgage expert on legal cases pertaining to predatory lending violations. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and a Master’s Degree of Business Administration, specializing in financial management.



David Rosenstein has helped hundreds of individuals nationwide finance their real estate over the last 17 years. He currently specializes in providing mortgage solutions to families and investors who are seeking conventional, government, sub-prime, construction or reverse mortgages. His expertise, knowledge and ethics have made a winning combination for the benefit of his clients.



David Rosenstein is available for interviews by phone and can be reached at:



David Rosenstein

Acceptance Capital Mortgage Corporation

1601 Cooper Point Rd., NW

Olympia, WA 98502

Phone: (360) 480-3516

Fax: (360) 252-6655

Email: drosenstein@acceptancecapital.com

Website: http://www.WashingtonMortgageExpert.com



Recent headlines indicate that many home buyers do not understand the scope of their home financing or worse, are not treated fairly by their mortgage lender. The National Association of Responsible Loan Officers was created to educate consumers about their home financing options and ensure they understand the financing options available to them. By participating as members of NARLO, loan officers are financing the most aggressive public education effort in the mortgage financing industry.



David Rosenstein is a proud member of NARLO

