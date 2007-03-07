Learn How to Balance Your Work and Personal Life at “Really Awesome Women in Real Estate” Conference

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --Real estate expert and author Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. to share the perspective of Generation X and Y women in leadership positions in the real estate industry on March 20th at relaxing and informative seminar



What:

Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. will discuss the unique issues Generation X and Y women face when balancing leadership responsibilities while having a personal life. She’ll also share key resources, tools and information to help you live your dream lifestyle.



Why:

At this relaxing event intended for female managers and executives in the real estate industry, you’ll learn valuable skills to balance everyday life stressors and make changes to reach your professional and personal goals.



You’ll also have the opportunity to:



- Network with top, female industry leaders.



- Learn strategies for coping with today’s rapidly changing real estate environment.



- Have fun at the spa and the casino, go shopping, play golf, or take a balloon ride.



- Make a charitable contribution. All proceeds plus 10% of the conference profits will be donated to CARE to help fight poverty stricken women and children worldwide.



Who:

Tara-Nicholle is a homeowner, successfully active real-estate investor, a Real Estate Broker, attorney, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, and author of “The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook” (to be released April 2007) who has helped coach dozens of women to home ownership in the East Bay.



When:

Tara-Nicholle’s presentation is Tuesday, March 20, 2007, 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The conference occurs March 19-21.



Where:

Sandia Resort & Casino

30 Rainbow Road NE

Albuquerque, NM 87113



Cost:

$595.00, $705.00 with Santa Fe Excursion



Information:

http://www.reallyawesomewomen.com/Home_Page.html

Conference Contact: Shane Bowlin

Phone: 386-462-2614, Shane@RealEstateCoach.com



About Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. and {RE}Think Real Estate

Formerly a teen Mom who transformed her life through education and property ownership, Tara-Nicholle Nelson is now a successful real-estate investor, real estate broker, attorney, speaker, author, and entrepreneur. Through her new business, {RE}Think Real Estate, and book “The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook” (Prosperity Way, April 2007, $24.95), Tara feeds the informational and inspirational cravings women have when it comes to real estate matters through books, online resources and live events. {RE}Think Real Estate is a content company that innovates and delivers multimedia knowledge and mindset solutions for women seeking to enhance their lifestyles through property ownership. For more information, please visit www.rethinkrealestate.com or call 1.866.9RETHINK.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Melanie@rethinkrealestate.com

