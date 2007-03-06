ULS Announces New Professional Series Laser Systems

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2007 --Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) today announced the availability of four new models in its Professional Laser Series (PLS) line of advanced, high-productivity computer-controlled CO2 laser cutting, marking, and engraving systems.



The new PLS line, which replaces Universal’s M, V, and X laser systems, incorporates a host of evolutionary design improvements to the laser cartridge, platform chassis, system electronics, and software interface. The new PLS models include several powerful new features: most notably, a unique materials-based print driver called “Laser Interface +” that gives users their choice between automatic or manual control over power, speed, and other system settings.



The new Professional Laser Series has been engineered to provide easy maintenance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. Many items are maintenance free, and serviceable items can be replaced easily and inexpensively by the user with simple hand tools. ULS is the only manufacturer that builds both CO2 lasers as well as complete CO2 laser platforms, providing users with one convenient, dependable, and affordable source for all of their laser system needs. Recharge costs for ULS-manufactured CO2 lasers are the lowest in the industry.



The new PLS models feature a striking industrial design with built-in storage space, a new keypad/display interface, and bold graphics. Professional Laser Series models are available with Universal’s optional, patented HPDFO™ optics which allows for direct marking onto uncoated metals such as steel, chrome, iron, and titanium without the need for metal marking compounds.



“The new Professional Laser Series represents a major breakthrough in the price-to-performance ratio for mid-size CO2 laser cutting, marking, and engraving systems,” said Mike Dulac, Universal’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “In addition to being affordable, the PLS line provides users with the lowest cost of ownership of any equivalent CO2 laser system,” he continued.



Universal’s laser systems are widely used in the sign making, embroidery, and award and custom gift industries, as well as in architecture, model making, woodworking, and numerous industrial fields. For more information on Universal Laser Systems, Inc. call 1-800-859-7033 or visit Universal Laser Systems online at http://www.ulsinc.com.

