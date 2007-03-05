WorldVitalRecords.com Launches 100 Genealogy Databases

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2007 --WorldVitalRecords.com recently launched 100 genealogy databases, the largest collection of vital records it has ever launched in one day.



"This is huge. Only a dozen or so companies have 100 or more genealogy-specific databases on their site. WorldVitalRecords.com has released 100 in a single day! This is a testimonial to our team of content acquisition, engineers, as well as our content partners who are choosing WorldVitalRecords.com to host their valuable information," said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



All of the datasets that have been launched will be FREE until March 10, 2007. Many of these datasets have come from books located at the Everton Library that have recently been scanned.



A few of the 100 datasets include the following: Marriages and Deaths Dutchess County, New York 1778 – 1825, Mayflower Descendents in Cape May County 1620 – 1920, Stratford-on-Avon, Marriages 1558-1812, Utah Genealogical and Historical Magazine Volumes 1-6, Crumrine History of Borough and Township Records Washington County, Pennsylvania, New York Directory 1786, Rochester Vital Records, Shrewbury Vital Records, Stratford Burials, Massachusetts Vital Records, Canadian Birth, Marriage, and Death Notices 1871-1910, Gardiner, Maine Vital Records, Virginia Marriages Volumes 1-15.



"We would like to make a big splash with the combination of these 100 datasets. We have gathered a lot of small to medium datasets from the United States and across the world, and we are excited to share these records," said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, WorldVitalRecords.com.



About WorldVitalRecords

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we've made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. WorldVitalRecords.com was founded by Paul Allen, who also founded Ancestry.com, one of the leading genealogy companies. WorldVitalRecords.com aims to be a top player in the genealogy industry and will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.

