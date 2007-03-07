Rack-Soft's 4PSA VoipNow Hosted PBX Solution Accelerates VoIP Deployment

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --Rack-Soft announced today the availability of the free 4PSA VoipNow license for two extensions and the free 30 days support for users who evaluate 4PSA VoipNow. The company also released a video demonstration of the 4PSA VoipNow ISO installation and basic configuration.



Rack-Soft believes in VoIP technology and offers a reliable hosted VoIP solution to Internet Service Providers and Hosting Service Providers. Small and medium businesses, enterprises, and residential customers can take advantage of innovative, affordable communication services. In order to support the market and accelerate VoIP deployment, Rack-Soft changes the licensing terms and gives the 4PSA VoipNow two extensions license for free. Anyone can download the software, install and use it with two phone extensions.



The new 30 days free support offered to companies that evaluate 4PSA VoipNow is also part of Rack-Soft’s strategy to accelerate VoIP deployment. Rack-Soft’s engineers will help users install and configure the system and, ultimately, make the right decision. “4PSA VoipNow popularity exploded in the last months. Many companies saw the product’s potential, but there are many that still haven’t had the chance to install and test it. We want to better support them during the evaluation steps. Any company can download the two extensions license, and use the software for free. We can also provide unlimited licenses for testing purposes.”, said John Kehler, Hosting Product Manager, Rack-Soft.



Installing and configuring 4PSA VoipNow is an easy task even for non-technical people. To demonstrate how fast a VoIP service can be deployed with 4PSA VoipNow, Rack-Soft invited Andreea to test the installation. The entire process was recorded on video and broadcasted on YouTube. “The video shows best how easy it is to install 4PSA VoipNow. There are many reasons why the movie is interesting. It goes through the ISO installation process and also covers a very basic system configuration. Everything is done by a very nice lady invited to record this demo.”, also added Mr. Kehler.



The ISO installation procedure is also new. The 4PSA VoipNow CD image is based on CentOS 4.4 operating system and contains the necessary environment for the software. Using the ISO CD, the installation process is simplified and trouble-free, especially when multiple 4PSA VoipNow servers are deployed. VAR and OEM partners can also take advantage of the new installation option.



The video demonstration of the 4PSA VoipNow is available on YouTube at:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yem3FxpDOeY (part 1 –installation)

and http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RWGOFJHSbQ (part 2 – configuration).



A high resolution version of the video can be downloaded from the Rack-Soft website at http://download1.4psa.com/voipnow/movies/voipnow_installation_and_configuration.avi.



In order to start the 4PSA VoipNow installation, read more about the process at http://www.4psa.com/products/voipnow/install.php or download the ISO image from http://www.4psa.com/products/voipnow/iso.php.



About Rack-Soft

Rack-Soft is an established developer and integrator of software solutions for the server market. These solutions are used by ISP, HSP, small and medium businesses. Rack-Soft products simplify server management, Data Center administration, and voice communications.



The company’s explosive success is based on excellence, innovation, and a strong determination to improve processes. Rack-Soft implements CMM (Capability Maturity Model) in order to maximize software reliability.



For more information on Rack-Soft products and services, please visit www.4psa.com. If you have comments, suggestions or questions, please send an email to press@4psa.com.

