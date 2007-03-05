MailFoundry Identifies Phishing Attack Hosted on Philippine Government Email Server

Green Bay, Wi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2007 --MailFoundry, the world’s smartest anti-spam solution, today announces that it has identified a phishing outbreak that was hosted on an email server belonging to the Philippine Government running RedHat Linux.



“We’ve seen some brazen phishing attacks in the past few months, but this one today illustrates that even governmental IT operations need to be hardened against spammers.” remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “Within seconds of the phishing attack’s email outbreak, MailFoundry’s human editors had identified the source and notified the Philippine Government of the breach of security inside their network.”



This phishing attack was targeted at Ebay users and attempts to trick them into logging into the faked Ebay login page which is hosted on the email server belonging to the Department of Labor and Employment for the Republic of the Philippines.



“The spammers that propagate phishing attacks know no bounds in their quest for cheating honest people out of their identities and money.” said Mr. Troup, ”MailFoundry is committed to not only blocking those phishing attacks from reaching our customers world-wide, but we are also taking the offensive against these attacks. MailFoundry is the most capable email filtering appliance solution on the market today and within minutes of the initial phishing attack, all of our 10+ million users were protected from it.”



Anti-phishing technology is available in the entire MailFoundry line of anti-spam appliances and also on its hosted anti-spam service where the first 10 mailboxes are free. Appliances can be ordered online starting at $999 with no per user fees from http://www.MailFoundry.com, calling 1-888-302-MAIL (6245) or through the MailFoundry world-wide reseller network.



