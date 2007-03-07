CustomScoop Reveals the Seven Deadly Sins of Pitching to Bloggers

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring and analysis services, today announced the availability of a free whitepaper entitled, “The Seven Deadly Sins of Pitching to Bloggers.” Intended for public relations and marketing professionals tasked with generating coverage within social media, the whitepaper explains how to avoid the common mistakes made by organizations reaching out to bloggers and, in turn, minimize the probability of negative coverage while generating measurable results.



“Public relations professionals are beginning to understand the impact that coverage within social media outlets, such as blogs, can have on their organization. Unfortunately, many are approaching bloggers with the same strategies that they would use to pitch to traditional media outlets,” writes Chip Griffin, CEO of CustomScoop. “Following the principles I’ve outlined in the whitepaper, practitioners can avoid the most common causes of negative backlash.”



The whitepaper will teach readers how to:

- Avoid the Tactics that Often Earn Negative Coverage

- Engage Bloggers in a Meaningful Way

- Achieve Measurable Results



About CustomScoop

CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, delivers relevant market intelligence to its customers in public relations, marketing, sales, investor relations, and competitive intelligence. CustomScoop’s solution utilizes proprietary software and an extensive database of sources to deliver in the areas where traditional news clipping services fall short: speed, accuracy, and detailed reporting. CustomScoop is headquartered in Concord, NH.

