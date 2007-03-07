Rising Demand in Foreign Exchange Managed Accounts at Radiant Capital Advisors:

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --Radiant Capital Advisors (www.rcafx.com), a highly regarded capital raising and alternative asset management company , based in New York, NY, today announced the opening of their Boca Raton offices. You can now visit Radiant Capital Advisors at 2000 Glades Road in Boca Raton, Florida.



Radiant recently surpassed capital raising goals and performance targets in 2006. Radiant uses intense due diligence screening and their knowledge of the industry to identify emerging talent in the foreign exchange arena. After screening 100’s of traders and strategies they have been able to identify few key strategic partners and money managers which have attributed to the growth of Radiant.



“In such a huge market, one would expect there would be more talented managers and traders out there. We are in unique position amongst the emerging forex space with the talent we now have in house. As foreign exchange trading becomes more popular we are seeing more and more requests from sophisticated investors trying to find out about the industry and who the key players are. Our multi manager approach gives us the ability to present to new investors an array of quality fx investment products,” states Keith Sazer, President of Radiant Capital Advisors.



About Radiant Capital Advisors inc.,

Radiant Capital Advisors (www.rcafx.com) currently offers managed forex accounts that are held amongst multiple fx clearing houses and banks. Their minimum investments vary from $35,000-$100,000 per account.

