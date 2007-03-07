MLC PR Signs Joey Naber Star of Academy Award-winning Short Film West Bank Story

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --M. Loring Communications, LLC announced today that actor and producer, Joey Naber, has signed on for their PR services. Naber is the star of the Oscar winning short film, West Bank Story.



The 22 minute Academy Award winning short directed by Ari Sandel is a musical comedy about the relationship between two Israeli and Palestinian falafel stands in the West Bank. West Bank Story has been screened in over 112 film festivals and has received 26 awards.



“I was thrilled when Joey first approached me to discuss our services. An Academy Award is no small feat and I am certain that his vital relationship to the film West Bank Story will not go unnoticed. Stars of Oscar-winning films definitely deserve an immense amount of credit as well,” says Mona Loring, President of M. Loring Communications.



In addition to starring in West Bank Story, Naber has also been featured in numerous films like Mother, Executive Decision, The Siege, and Three Kings along sides of greats Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney and Debbie Reynolds. In between films, Naber has also scored several TV guest star appearances on hit shows like "Las Vegas," "ER," "Charmed," "JAG" and many more.



“Joey Naber’s unwavering ambition will not let him stop until he climbs to the top. I sincerely believe he can make it big once people are more aware of his talents,” says Loring.



In 2000, Naber and his wife co-produced and starred in Five Wishes which won many awards including an honor at the Santa Clarita Film Festival. Recently, Naber just wrapped principal photography on a short film he directed called Final Resolve.



