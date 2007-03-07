e-Zest Solutions to Showcase its Business Intelligence Capabilities at CeBIT 2007 Hannover Germany

Pune, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --e-Zest Solutions will demonstrate its Business Intelligence (BI) product development capabilities at CeBIT 2007 which will be held at Hannover, Germany from March 15 to 21, 2007.



A recent forecast by Gartner estimates BI to be USD 3bn market till 2009. Anticipating the demand and growth in BI area e-Zest already geared itself for providing apt solutions for BI ISV vendors. e-Zest has extensive skills and knowledge for Business Intelligence BI project execution. e-Zest is certified for Business Intelligence in Data Management Solutions competency of Microsoft Gold Certified Partnership program. e-Zest has deep expertise in developing solutions using Microsoft SQL Server 2005 business intelligence (BI) features designed to give BI ISVs and their clients competitive advantage. These advantages include integrating multiple data sources with Integration Services; enriching data and building complex business analytics with Analysis Services; and writing, managing, and delivering rich reports with Reporting Services.



e-Zest BI expertise on Business Objects platform includes development of components and add-ons for BO products , development of integration components for integrating custom applications with Business Objects BI Platform, Enterprise Report Presentation with ability to explore and interact with information, Corporate Performance Management Solutions, Customization of Business Objects BI Platform using Enterprise XI SDKs as per clients’ needs, Web Services based integration using Web Services .NET or Java SDKs & Migration from Crystal Enterprise 10 and earlier versions to Business Objects Enterprise XI.



e-Zest will explicate its expertise in BI segment and will address queries at CeBIT. Visitors can find e-Zest Solutions at stand C16 in India Pavilion Hall 8. Mr. Devendra Deshmukh (CEO), Mr. Ashish Gupta (CTO), Mr. Umesh Kulkarni (Sr. Sales Manager) and Satish Chavan (Sr. Solution Architect) will be available for discussion at the stand. You can visit http://www.e-zest.net for more information.



About e-Zest:

e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company expertise in Outsourced Product Development and custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner & Sun Associate Partner. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.