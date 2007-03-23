Tsarfin Computing Ltd Announces Availability of NetGong Version 6.1

Haifa, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Tsarfin Computing Ltd, a leading provider of network diagnostic and monitoring solutions, today announces the availability of NetGong 6.1, the company's flagship product in the network monitoring software market.



NetGong is a sophisticated network monitoring solution that allows network administrators, webmasters, and Internet service providers to monitor any networked device on the Internet, corporate intranet, or TCP/IP LAN and receive alerts immediately via audible alarm, message, e-mail, or third-party software when a connection fails.



An essential addition to any network administrator’s personal toolkit, NetGong allows users to tailor it to their particular area of responsibility, from a single server to a small-office LAN to hundreds of devices within a large corporate network. Corporate network managers can use NetGong to distribute responsibility among IS staffers and complement existing network management systems. Small businesses can afford to employ NetGong for monitoring critical e-mail and Web servers.



At $39.95 US/Euro list price for one copy, NetGong is a powerful personal monitoring product delivering low cost, simplicity of operation, and round-the-clock coverage.



NetGong runs on Windows 95, 98, Me, NT, 2000, XP, Server 2003, and Vista and requires no modification of monitored devices.



NetGong is available now at a list price of $39.95 US/Euro directly from Tsarfin Computing and authorized resellers. A free, 30-day evaluation copy of NetGong can be downloaded from the Web site at http://netgong.tsarfin.com.



Tsarfin Computing (http://www.tsarfin.com) is a privately held company specializing in network diagnostic and monitoring software for the Internet, corporate intranets, and TCP/IP local area networks. Its product family includes NetGong, an intuitive network monitoring tool, and NetInfo, a collection of 15 different state-of-the-art network tools on a single, easy-to-use interface. NetInfo allows businesses to more effectively combat network downtime by allowing network administrators, webmasters, and Internet service providers to more accurately isolate faults, simplify processing of diagnostic data and increase internal network security. Tsarfin Computing products are available directly from Tsarfin Computing and through distributors, resellers and OEMs.



Tsarfin Computing has attained Gold Certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program with a competency in ISV/Software Solutions, recognizing its expertise and total impact in the technology marketplace. As a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, Tsarfin Computing has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customers’ needs.

