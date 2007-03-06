BMC Capital Provides $1.6M Loan for Edgewood Oaks Apartments in Fort Worth, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, March 6, 2007 that it originated a $1,664,000 million loan for the refinancing of Edgewood Oaks, a 72-unit apartment complex located at 501 S. Edgewood Terrace in Forth Worth, TX.



Josh Bailey, a Loan Officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the California borrower with a 5-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

