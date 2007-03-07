BMC Capital Provides $560,000 Loan for Victoria Plaza in Watson, LA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, March 6, 2007 that it originated a $ 560,000 loan for the refinancing of Victoria Plaza, a retail complex located at 34130 Hwy. 16 in Watson, LA.



“BMC Direct was able to provide a 25-year, fully amortized, fixed rate mortgage,” says Bart Haddad, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg, MS office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

