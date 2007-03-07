USCSA National Championships Choose Vacations Inc to Host Athletes

Winter Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --The United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association will hold the 2007 National Championships in Winter Park, Colorado from March 5-10, 2007. Vacations Inc has been chosen as one of the official lodging companies to accommodate the athletes.



The Unites States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) offers competitive training programs for university students in snowboarding, cross-country and alpine skiing. Over 3,700 students from across the country compete in 200 races annually. The USCSA stresses the importance of academic excellence over competition and offers academic based awards. The program is also based on the fundamentals of teamwork, rather than individual competition. Athletes compete in Conference and Regional championships in order to qualify for Nationals.



Vacations Inc. will provide condos, town homes and private homes for the athletes, coaches, and dignitaries for the duration of the championships. Brian Lence, Vice President of Sales & Rental Management for Vacations Inc. says, “The USCSA was looking for a major lodging provider to work with them for this competition, and we are delighted to have been given this huge opportunity. With the competition being held before Spring Break, and many athletes staying with us for a week or more, it was not only important to offer some great rates, but to be acutely aware of their specific requirements for full kitchen facilities, bedding, clubhouse amenities and ski tuning areas. It has been a pleasure working with the USCSA officials from the moment we were first approached, as well as each and every one of our guests associated with the competition. To have so many young and talented athletes in our midst has been refreshing and energizing, and I hope we have the opportunity of welcoming them back very soon.”

