Deacom to Offer Single System Session at Modular Building Institute Convention

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --Deacom, Inc. will present “Single System Software for Commercial Modular Construction” at the Modular Building Institute’s Annual Convention on March 13, 2007 from 11:30-12:30 p.m. This session will be the first in-depth discussion held at the MBI Convention about the utilization of an integrated software system designed specifically for the day-to-day operations of pre-fabricated building, building component, and building product manufacturers.



Jay Deakins, founder of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System for the building manufacturing industry, will teach attendees how to use one software system to seamlessly link their engineering design software to their entire business, including inventory, building configuration, financials, and production scheduling. By integrating operations, manufacturers may avoid common industry inefficiencies, such as duplicate data entry, data corruption, and complicated user training.



MBI executive director Tom Hardiman says, “As the leading association for the commercial modular buildings industry, we are always pleased to introduce new technology and services that can help maximize the productivity and profitability of our trade.”



Attendees of the MBI Annual Convention are invited to view a demonstration of the DEACOM ERP System at booth #214 during exhibit hours. Online DEACOM demonstrations are also available by calling 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visiting www.deacom.net.



To register for the MBI Annual Convention, visit www.mbinet.org.



About Modular Building Institute (MBI)

Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute (MBI) is a non-profit trade association serving the commercial factory-built buildings industry on an international scale. Regular members of MBI are manufacturers and dealers of commercial modular structures, while associate members are companies supplying building components, services, and financing. MBI works to grow the industry and its capabilities by encouraging innovation, quality, and professionalism through communication, education, and recognition. Visit MBI online at www.mbinet.org.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

