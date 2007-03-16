Hires Continue at HometownQuotes’ Headquarters

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --2007 continues to bring new additions to HometownQuotes, where steady growth has led the company to add a new staff member to its agent services department.



Michele Tangney is the company’s most recent addition to agent services. Licensed in property and casualty insurance, Tangney’s firm understanding of this industry will provide agents with impeccable service and reliability. With a background in the insurance profession, she will be the agent’s ideal liaison during his or her partnership with HometownQuotes.



“I think this company is going places,” says Tangney. “HometownQuotes has a make-up of young, artistic minds with the energy to make things happen. I really like the energy of the office. Not to mention, I think it’s very helpful that quite a few of us have insurance backgrounds. It can be hard to figure out what an agent’s needs and concerns are if you’re not an agent. This company has solved that problem.”



Tangney, whose insurance experience will add to the company’s success, will advocate on behalf of the agents HometownQuotes works with.



“This company has a consistent pattern of hiring talented, passionate people, which has certainly attributed to our success thus far,” said HometownQuotes’ Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer Bob Klee. “Michelle’s spirited work ethic and considerable amount of industry knowledge will make her a valuable asset to this company.”



Born into a family of musicians in Los Angeles, Tangney traveled the country with her talented family and attended 27 different schools before she graduated from McMinnville High School in Oregon. She contributed to a geothermal heating project during her education at the Oregon Institute of Technology that, to this day, is a provider of clean, efficient heat in Kalamath Falls, Oregon.



Tangney enjoys working in the insurance industry because of the diverse groups of people she gets to work with.



“That’s my favorite thing to do. This job allows me to help people all over the nation and in some cases, people from all over the world,” says Tangney.



She also enjoys gardening and music. Regarding her perspective on life, Tangney always sees the glass as half-full.



“To me, the power of positive thinking is the most incredible tool you can use in every aspect of life and I think the secret to happiness is always being thankful for what you have.” she says. “I hope these are traits that will benefit the agents I will work with.”

