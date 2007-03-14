Option Industry Pros Join Boutique Firm;

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2007 --Divine Capital Markets LLC (“DCM”), the boutique institutional brokerage and investment bank, announced today that Neil Glassman, an options industry veteran, has been appointed Senior Managing Director, Institutional Options Sales/Trading. Mr. Glassman was most recently Managing Director, Senior Derivatives Sales/Trader for Wachovia Securities, Inc. Prior, he was a Managing Director in the equity trading department of Bear Stearns, Inc.



The firm also announced that David Beth, a former Director at CIBC World Markets specializing in equity option trade facilitation, has been appointed Managing Director, Institutional Options Brokerage. Mr. Beth will oversee Divine Capital’s brokerage staff on the American Stock Exchange.



Michael Wallach, Principal and Chief Operating Officer of Divine Capital Markets stated, “Neil and David are long-standing and widely- regarded professionals within both the institutional and major exchange trading floor communities. Collectively, they bring more than 50 years of expertise facilitating block and hard-to-execute option trades for the industry’s most active off-floor traders and prominent hedge funds.”



Mr. Wallach added, “Their addition to our team underscores our firm’s determination to out-compete by providing institutional clients with direct access to all major exchanges and leading liquidity providers, and by our taking a principal role facilitating best execution with the highest standards of professional service.”



About Divine Capital Markets

Established in 1996, Divine Capital Markets LLC is one of Wall Street’s few WBENC-certified institutional brokerage and investment banking firms. The firm is recognized for providing institutional portfolio managers, corporate treasurers, pension plan sponsors, hedge funds, and a select group of accredited investors with high quality execution, corporate finance, equity research, and private wealth management services.



