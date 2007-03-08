New Research on Emotional Intelligence Development in IT Shows Even Geeks Can Lean People Skills

San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --Despite their super-human capacity for making computers communicate, many “geeks” (AKA “IT Professionals”) are challenged by the traditional human-to-human interface. Yet as key players in any business unit, today’s IT experts have to get beyond their “left-brain” genius. While some think techies lack an understanding of emotions, new research by Six Seconds Consulting Group proves otherwise.



A team of computer engineers at Svimservice, a top Italian IT company, received a two-day training on emotional intelligence (or “EQ”). A month later their EQ scores had increased by a statistically significant average of 7%. As shown in the graph below, the average scores in the 34-person tech team increased in all domains with the highest increases shown in Consequential Thinking (making careful decisions) and Recognizing Patterns (part of self-awareness). A White Paper on the Svimservice study is online at http://6seconds.org/sei/wp-increase.php .



This finding adds credence to what innovative leaders have long realized: Emotional Intelligence can be developed. The study is a reminder that human capital strategy should include training in this important arena maximizing workforce efficacy.



The research was conducted using the "Six Seconds Emotional Intelligence Assessment" (SEI), which rigorously measures eight core competencies of emotional intelligence.



