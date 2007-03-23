Brandable free PDF Converter PDFprinter launches at pdf24.org

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --There are many existing applications that convert documents into PDF files. But there's only one, that you can brand yourself, dirstribute yourself freely and that will show each user a Banner from you within the menu they get when concerting: the PDFprinter >from www.pdf24.org.



With the PDF-Printer you're able to

- convert your files to pdf online and have it send to you via email

- offer this service to your customers on your own website

- Download a free PDF-printer that runs with any application with a print mode

- make your own PDF-printer with your logo or your picture as a nice give-away four your friends, collegues and/or customers



Please check out even more features and upcoming Events on our blog: http://pdf24.org/blog/



http://www. pdf24.og

