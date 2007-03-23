Instant Recovery of Cached Firefox Passwords

Taganrog, Rostov, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Firefox Password Recovery Master presents itself as a handy tool enabling you to restore any cached passwords for such popular web browsers as Mozilla and Mozilla Firefox. The program will provide you with the list of website passwords straight after you start it.



Firefox Password Recovery Master is very convenient as it provides all the passwords instantly, regardless to their length and complexity. You will certainly appreciate that the utility can both recover passwords typed in any language and easily restore multilingual passwords. Using this helpful utility you can immediately restore passwords for websites, requiring access passwords and even decrypt passwords protected with the User Master Password.



The program interface is pretty simple and comes with such useful features as copying of the retrieved data to clipboard and saving it in a formatted text file, so you won’t lose it again. If you want to be sure that no one else uses Firefox Password Recovery Master while you are away you can set an access password and prevent any unauthorized program start.



Pricing and Availability

Firefox Password Recovery Master runs under Windows 9x / ME / NT / 2000 / XP / 2003 and costs $19.95 (USD) for Personal license and $39.85 (USD) for Business license. An evaluation version of Firefox Password Recovery Master is available as a free download at http://www.rixler.com/download/ffpasrec.zip (0.9 Mb)



About Rixler Software

Rixler Software is an information technology company. Since its foundation in 2003, Rixler Software has focused on developing password recovery and computer security software. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.rixler.com.



Product page link: http://www.rixler.com/firefox_password_recovery.htm

Download link: http://www.rixler.com/download/ffpasrec.zip

E-mail: support@rixler.com

Company website: http://www.rixler.com

