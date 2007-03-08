Network Technologies Inc

NTI Announces Its Presence at FOSE 2007 Trade Show

Network Technologies Inc will showcase its latest and most popular products including console servers, server environment monitoring systems and audio/video switches at FOSE 2007, a leading technology event for government professionals.

 

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2007 --Network Technologies Inc will showcase its latest and most popular products including console servers, server environment monitoring systems and audio/video switches at FOSE 2007, a leading technology event for government professionals, taking place at the Washington DC Convention Center, March 20-22.

Our cutting edge technology solutions combine innovation and reliability to improve efficiency, reduce equipment costs and maximize space utilization. The RACKMUX® KVM drawers with integrated KVM switches provide maximum rack space utilization by combining a rackmount LCD monitor, keyboard, mouse and a KVM Switch in a 1RU industrial strength drawer.

The versatile SERIMUX® console servers provide complete in-band and out-of-band management of serial devices, including servers, switches, routers, and telecom gear, both locally and remotely. Monitor and manage server room threats with the ENVIROMUX® Server Environment Monitoring System.

Visit us at booth 2947 to view live demonstrations of these and other innovative products. Sign up for complimentary tickets to FOSE 2007 at www.networktechinc.com/freeticket.html

NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).

Network Technologies Inc
1275 Danner Drive
Aurora, Ohio USA 44202
http://www.networktechinc.com

Source: Network Technologies Inc
Posted Thursday, March 08, 2007 at 9:28 AM CST - Permalink

 