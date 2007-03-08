NTI Announces Its Presence at FOSE 2007 Trade Show

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2007 --Network Technologies Inc will showcase its latest and most popular products including console servers, server environment monitoring systems and audio/video switches at FOSE 2007, a leading technology event for government professionals, taking place at the Washington DC Convention Center, March 20-22.



Our cutting edge technology solutions combine innovation and reliability to improve efficiency, reduce equipment costs and maximize space utilization. The RACKMUX® KVM drawers with integrated KVM switches provide maximum rack space utilization by combining a rackmount LCD monitor, keyboard, mouse and a KVM Switch in a 1RU industrial strength drawer.



The versatile SERIMUX® console servers provide complete in-band and out-of-band management of serial devices, including servers, switches, routers, and telecom gear, both locally and remotely. Monitor and manage server room threats with the ENVIROMUX® Server Environment Monitoring System.



Visit us at booth 2947 to view live demonstrations of these and other innovative products. Sign up for complimentary tickets to FOSE 2007 at www.networktechinc.com/freeticket.html



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



