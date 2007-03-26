Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --SoftInform Ltd. releases a new version of iNetFormFiller 3.6.02, a program for automated web form filling, featuring support of java-based forms as well as an extended list of batch mode settings.



The new version of iNetFormFiller fills out complicated Java Script based web forms. The complexity lies in that the number of fields in the form may depend on the field value you select. In other words, the same URL may have one form that is dynamically changing in the process of filling. With the help of iNetFormFiller such forms can now be filled in hundreds even in batch mode.



If adjusting iNetFormFiller settings takes too much time, or you are not sure whether all functionality features of the program’s professional version are used to the fullest in the process of web form filling, you can turn to SoftInform’s technical specialists, whose setting service is now available. Customers may choose this service to have the initial work done for them, which will save even more time and efforts on their part.



iNetFormFiller – is a powerful tool that automatically fills out web forms of any complexity with minimum efforts and time required from the user. Among its new features are:



- ability to identify “relevant” forms on the web pages (when there is more than one form),

- ability to record and automatically reproduce web link clicks

- batch mode filling, which lets you fill out online forms with standard data (Java forms included)

- ability to manually bind corresponding form fields with fields from your profiles

- availability of various types of fields, including combined ones (fields uniting values from several fields)

- ability to synchronize field values in different profiles

- and a lot more



More details about iNetFormFiller on the official website:

http://www.inetformfiller.com/



You can download a trial version of iNetFormFiller here: http://www.inetformfiller.com/download/inetformfiller.exe



For all inquiries mailto:alena.siameshka@inetformfiller.com,



Alena Siameshka, SoftInform PR Manager

