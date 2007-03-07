Righteous Software today introduced a Site License Partnership option for its line of Continuous Data Protection software.

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2007 --Righteous Software (http://www.r1soft.com), a developer of disk-based backup solutions, announced today that for a limited time its line of Continuous Data Protection (CDP) applications will be available on a Site License Partnership basis. The program will allow select companies to become a partner of the company’s data protection solutions for a minimal investment.



Datacenters in need of a Continuous Data Protection solution are eligible to participate. When admitted into the program, participating partners receive all required software licensing to protect all data within their facility with R1Soft’s Continuous Data Protection Solutions. The number of site licenses issued each year will be limited.



“The site license partnership program is an excellent opportunity for datacenters to provide value-added data protection services for their clients, especially those in markets required to meet specific data protection requirements. To this end, our products provide regulatory compliance for an array of different industries, including financial services and healthcare,” said David Wartell, Righteous Software founder and CEO.



The program was created by popular demand after existing R1Soft customers hoped they could use the data protection software through their datacenter. The first site license was issued to ThePlanet / EV1Servers, located in Houston, Texas.



“Our solutions are at a price point that will encourage anyone with a datacenter to become a Continuous Data Protection Solution provider,” said Wartell. “R1Soft is growing very rapidly, and in order to maintain the highest level of support and maintenance, we have decided to only accept a limited number of new site license partners each year.”



R1Soft’s CDP products diverge significantly from traditional backup technologies, which essentially copy files at intervals from hard disks to another medium, such as a tape drive. These methods often only provide data protection on a daily or weekly basis, resulting in large losses of data in the event of a disaster. R1Soft’s CDP Server, however, monitors changes to the disk as they happen, thereby reducing backup windows to seconds or minutes. It also affords even busy servers a significantly higher level of reliability in the event of a disaster, without the consumption of a large amount of system resources.



For more information about R1Soft, please visit http://www.r1soft.com or call 1-800-956-6198.



