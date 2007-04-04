New Screen Magnifier Is Technological Marvel

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 -- Workers Collection today announces the immediate availability of Magnifying Glass Pro (MGPro), a new screen magnifier that combines a large set of carefully chosen features and ease of use. With this software in place, you can magnify tiny text and graphics displayed on your computer monitor, TV screen connected to your PC, or projected onto a larger media during a presentation. As you move the cursor over a section of the viewing area, the magnifier tracks with it and shows the new enlarged portion, making it instantly more readable and accessible. In addition, there is a wide array of visual effects that you can apply to that display.



Why Install Magnifying Glass Pro?

Many people work for hours each day in front of displays. Not only does it cause tension headaches and neck pain, it also affects your eyesight. If your eyes often get red, itchy or sore after prolonged onscreen reading, be sure to use a screen magnifier like MGPro. It eases strain and minimizes stress to your eyes. As a type of assistive technology, this magnifier is good for visually-impaired people. They can use it to reduce screen glare and make the text easy to read by turning it from black-on-white to white-on-black. They can also apply smoothing to compensate for enlarged text, since it often becomes blocky and hard to recognize. Another domain of use for MGPro is multi-monitor systems. For example, you can assign a full-screen glass to a monitor or TV screen, so that during a presentation it provides an audience with an enlarged, easy-to-view display of an image from the primary monitor.



There are no restrictions on how you can use MGPro, which is due to its unique feature set. You can adjust the glass size and position (fixed position, under the cursor, angular, etc.), invert or rotate an image, adjust contrast, apply effects to enhance your viewing experience. All this can be done with a few mouse clicks in the pop-up Command Mode, which is a unique method of adjusting parameters on the fly without the need to open dialog boxes or learn hot keys like in similar programs. There is also a unique Auto-switcher technology, which lets you associate individual applications, windows, and screen elements with specific user-defined profiles (group of magnifier settings). When you switch between applications, the Auto-switcher applies the appropriate settings automatically, based on the defined profile association. To show or hide the magnifier, you should simply shake your mouse cursor from side to side. It is much easier than using the keyboard shortcut when your hand is already on the mouse.



Read the details at www.workerscollection.com/wcollect/english/html/mg_pro.html

Watch Quick Tour at www.workerscollection.com/wcollect/english/html/mg_pro_tour.html



Pricing and Availability

Magnifying Glass Pro v.1.2 runs under Microsoft Windows 9x/Me/XP/2000/2003 and costs $18 (USD) for a single-user license. Discounts for volume buyers are available. Registered customers are entitled to free premium technical support and updates. Additional information on Magnifying Glass Pro, Quick Tour, screenshots, as well as a 30-day evaluation copy (no limitations) is available from www.workerscollection.com.



About Workers Collection

Workers Collection is a team of software engineers, which are currently involved in developing the Workers Collection application. Each feature of it is called a “worker” and Magnifying Glass Pro comes as one of them. It was released as a stand-alone application for the purpose of collecting feedback from users. For more information, visit www.workerscollection.com.



