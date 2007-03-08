Registration is Open for the 2007 Deacom User Conference

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2007 --Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System, announces its annual User Conference will take place on May 16-17, 2007 at the Top of the Tower in Philadelphia, PA. The Deacom User Conference is the industry event for users within the building component and process manufacturing industries to maximize the benefits of the DEACOM ERP System.



Engineered for the building component and process manufacturing industries, the DEACOM ERP System seamlessly integrates all areas of a manufacturer – from inventory control and production, to order entry and accounting - giving users a comprehensive view of their entire operation. The DEACOM System handles a variety of unique requirements without costly customization.



Since 2005, Deacom has held separate, vertically-focused User Conferences for its building component and process manufacturing users. The 2007 User Conference will be the first year all Deacom users will join together to learn about the latest Deacom features and best practices. The advantages of a combined conference for attendees will include greater networking opportunities with both industry colleagues and the Deacom development team, as well as an increase in highly specialized, interactive sessions.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

