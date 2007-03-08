How Million-dollar Businesses Are Created in 12 Months or Less

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2007 --Entrepreneurial business owners called information marketers specialize in packaging information into manuals, newsletters, books, seminars and small group discussion forums. Even though info-marketing businesses are often started by a single entrepreneur, within a few short months they can grow to be multimillion-dollar businesses.



"Information marketing" is responsive to and fueled by the ever-increasing pressure on people’s time. Businesspeople and consumers alike need information provided to them in convenient forms,” says Robert Skrob, president of the industry group Information Marketing Association. “The ‘Information Industry’ encompasses products like traditional books, audio programs, videos or DVD’s that you might buy in a store, from a catalog or online; magazines; newsletters; e-books; membership websites; teleseminars and webinars; telecoaching programs; seminars and conferences; and combinations thereof.”



The possible topics are almost endless. People are buying information on every imaginable subject: from better sex, to teaching parrots to talk, to gardening, to investing in real estate foreclosures, to running businesses. Information marketers identify a responsive market of consumers who have a high interest in a particular group of topics and expertise and then package information products and services matching that interest. If you can name it, somebody is packaging and profitably selling information about it.



Ed O’Keefe with Dentist Profits (http://www.DentistProfits.com) created his company just four years ago. Today, he has over 1,000 dentists paying dues of $450.00 a month. Mr. O’Keefe provides dentists with the information they need to generate new patients for their dental practices.



Pamela Yellen started out as a professional speaker teaching marketing strategies to financial advisors and then began marketing products and coaching programs directly to the advisors. Then Ms. Yellen created a sales letter and began marketing her products and services to insurance agents and financial advisors directly. She also offers a Free Report that teaches consumers a proven financial strategy that lets them get back the entire purchase price of big-ticket items and grow their wealth risk-free and tax-free (www.FindOutMoreNow.com, Passcode: 4646).



Within the beauty salon business, Worldwide Salon Marketing (http://www.Salon-Marketing-Secrets.com) provides salons with marketing materials to help them get new clients and keep the clients they already have. Greg Milner, Worldwide Salon Marketing’s owner, teaches salon owners that it is cheaper to get a current customer to come in more frequently than it is to get a new customer to come in for the first time.



Each of these entrepreneurs created a successful business from scratch that generates over $1 million a year. All by using the information they already knew, packaging it and selling it to others. Everyday info-marketers create businesses in their spare time and enjoy million-dollar incomes.



