Florock FloroCryl Polymer Concrete Coating Can be Installed in Freezing Temperatures, in Just One Hour.

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2007 --When a cold concrete floor needs to be coated with a polymeric concrete coating system, it is now possible to install the resin in sub freezing temperatures.



Whether it’s for outdoor applications in cold whether, or in a refrigerated cooler, Florock FloroCryl polymer concrete coating is cured in just one hour. FloroCryl is an Acrylic Methyl Methacrylate which is cured with Peroxide. It cures in one hour down to -40 degrees F. FloroCryl is available in a variety of colors and textures. FloroCryl is slip resistant, chemical resistant, light stable and has a superior bond to concrete and is thus a perfect solution for any industry.



For more information on FloroCryl Polymer Concrete Coating System visit http://www.florock.net/florocryl.htm - Here you will find technical data, architectural

specifications & color selections.



David Schmetterer, Vice President of Crawford Laboratories notes “While the competitive brands of Methyl Methacrylate are shipped in from Germany, Sweden & Denmark, FloroCryl is formulated packaged and inventoried in Chicago, Illinois. Florock is proud to use raw materials and packaging made in the USA.”



ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC. – Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected concrete coating floor paint research and development facility founded on the principals of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. Established in 1952 by Benjamin A. Schmetterer, and under the direction of David Schmetterer, Crawford’s brilliant development team formulated the Florock line of distinctive decorative concrete coating floor paint. Florock’s concrete paint is formulated of a durable polymer resin system specifically developed to withstand the most punishing of conditions. Extensive lab and field tests have proven Florock to be an outstanding concrete floor paint system for any work environment, specifically industrial and commercial applications. For over fifty years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete coating floor paint as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.

