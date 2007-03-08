TEB Media Announces the Acquisition of Lake-Effect Design

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2007 --TEB Media LLC (http://www.tebmedia.com), a leading provider of public relations and marketing services for small to mid-sized organizations, has announced it has acquired the assets of Lake-Effect Design LLC, a Wisconsin based provider of creative, affordable marketing solutions. Heather Blish, the founder of Lake-Effect Design LLC has joined TEB Media LLC as the Vice-President of Marketing. Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed.



Launched in 2006, Lake-Effect Design (http://www.lakeeffectdesign.com) has quickly developed a loyal client base and expanded rapidly the products and services it offers.



“We are excited to add these new products and services to our solutions mix,” said Daniel Jones, President and CEO of TEB Media LLC. “This acquisition will give us the ability to quickly expand the marketing and public relations effectiveness that we provide to our small to mid-sized customer base,” added Mr. Jones.



TEB Media LLC also announced that Heather Blish has accepted the position of Vice-President of Marketing. Mrs. Blish will be responsible for guiding the management and development of the company’s creative services offerings that include marketing and public relations online services as well as web development, brand marketing and internet communications strategic development services.



“I'm looking forward to working with an innovative company like TEB Media LLC.” said Heather Blish, Vice-President of Marketing for TEB Media LLC. “With the combined talent of the TEB Media LLC and Lake-Effect Design teams, we now provide a powerful suite of marketing and public relations services.” continued Mrs. Blish.



Lake-Effect Design will continue to operate as a division of TEB Media LLC, offering a wide range of design services, promotional marketing solutions, and comprehensive internet communications strategies, enhanced by the public relations and marketing services currently offered by TEB Media LLC.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of online information services covering technology, business and entertainment topics.



TEB Media provides a suite of marketing and public relations services designed for the individual needs of small to mid-sized businesses located around the world. For more information visit http://www.tebmedia.com.

