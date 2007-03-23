Encrypt Your PDA or Windows Smartphone With SecuBox for Pocket PC

Chisinau, Moldova -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Aiko Solutions announces the release of SecuBox for Pocket PC - the software for protecting confidential data carried on Windows driven PDAs and smartphones. SecuBox for Pocket PC offers an entirely new approach to PDA and smartphone data security, letting users protect their data with no special knowledge or additional learning. It provides user-friendly real-time smartphone or PDA data protection that is completely transparent to the user.



SecuBox is designed for security conscious users who need to protect their contacts, company assets, customer data as well as other strictly confidential information they carry with them on PDAs or smartphones. With SecuBox users can start protecting their data immediately – without changing their working habits or business routines. SecuBox protects information with strongest and most efficient encryption algorithm available today - NIST-approved AES 256-bit.



SecuBox creates a virtual encrypted storage on Pocket PC or smartphone, which looks like a usual storage to the user. All information written to this encrypted storage is automatically encrypted on the fly. Decryption and encryption is totally transparent and requires no additional action from the user. It encrypts all sensitive information keeping it secure and protected, even in such catastrophic cases when the PDA or smartphone is lost or stolen.



Features:



* Advanced security algorithms - AES 256-bit encryption algorithm is used for encrypting the data, SHA 512 for generating the encryption key. No knowledge of encryption and cryptography required - designed for busy professionals that value their time.

* Easy installation, maintenance and usage - SecuBox for Pocket PC seamlessly integrates into daily life requiring no change in the way users work with Pocket PC or smartphone. No configuration or soft reset required.

* On-the-fly transparent encryption - SecuBox creates encrypted virtual storages. When you open a file from a SecuBox secure storage the data is decrypted on-the-fly, when you save it back on the encrypted storage, the data is automatically encrypted.

* Password strength meter - a good password is one that cannot be guessed. Our advanced algorithms for judging the password's quality will help you create a strong, hard-to-guess password to ensure that no one will ever get access to your encrypted information.

* Secure storage deletion - ensures that deleted files will never be recovered by special recovery tools.

* Change storage properties – encypted storages can be assigned read only and hidden properties.

* Multiple encrypted storages - up to 10 encrypted storages may be mounted at the same time.

* No backdoors - SecuBox for Pocket PC does not include backdoors or escrow keys. Neigther we nor any other entities will be able to get access to the encrypted data - regardless of circumstances.



Free download: Download the free trial – a full featured version during the 30-day trial period from www.aikosolutions.com/download/



Pricing: Business or Personal license costs USD 39.95, while educational institutions are eligible to special licensing scheme.



Platforms: SecuBox supports Windows Mobile 6 Standard, Windows Mobile 6 Professional, Windows Mobile 6 Classic, Windows Mobile 5.0 for Smartphone, Windows Mobile 5.0 for Pocket PC Phone Edition, Windows Mobile 5.0 for Pocket PC, Windows Mobile 2002/2003/2003SE/2005, Windows CE 3.0/4.0/4.1/4.2/5.0, Handheld PC 2000 (Windows CE 3.0), Pocket PC /2002/2003/Phone Edition, Smartphone 2002/2003.



Learn more about Secubox for Pocket PC at http://www.aikosolutions.com/products/secubox-for-pocket-pc/



