Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Featured in February 2007 Issue of Concrete Today Magazine

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. was featured in the February 2007 issue of Concrete Today Magazine. The article was about the completion of a demolition project at a cement plant in West Virginia. Essroc Italcementi Group contracted Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. to demolish sixteen (16) cement and sand storage silos, several outlaying buildings and also excavate out an area of property containing basements and foundations from former buildings and structures at the Essroc Cement Plant in Martinsburg, West Virginia.



Concrete Today Magazine is written for decision-making professionals who buy and specify materials, plant equipment, accessories, trucks, and related products used in the major concrete-producing market segments. The entire article can be seen at http://www.concretetoday.com/Feb_2007.pdf.



About Concrete Today



Concrete Today is dedicated to the pre-cast, ready mix, pipe, block, ornamental and architectural concrete industry. Each issue features management advice, new product reviews and technology, solutions to concrete-production questions, and money-saving operational tips.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor operating on a nationwide basis. We have been in business for over 26 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



