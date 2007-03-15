iLink Systems announces Webinar on “Revolutionize User Experience using Windows Vista” as a continuation of their PDLC Webinar series

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2007 --iLink Systems, a Microsoft gold certified partner, preferred vendor and member of Customer Advisory Board at Microsoft for WPF, today announced an upcoming interactive webinar that will provide IT leaders and experts with the tricks of the trade in Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and Windows Gadgets. Over the last several months, iLink has been conducting a series of online seminars on Product Development Life Cycle (PDLC).



This free webinar, entitled “Revolutionize User Experience using Windows Vista”, to be held on March 15, 2007 is aimed at helping users make use of the enhanced features available in for data visualization in WPF and Windows Vista. iLink wants to focus the webinar on showcasing the ability of WPF to enhance data visualization, develop graphic rich application interfaces, create highly efficient 3D presentations and design visually and functionally rich UIs. Finally, the discussion will be steered towards real world scenarios wherein WPF has been used to provide business solutions.



According to Anand Balan, Technical Program Manager at iLink, “WPF provides a consistent programming model for building applications and provides a clear separation between the UI and the business logic. It enables richer control, design, and development of the visual aspects of Windows programs.” He added that “WPF has successfully unified a host of application services: user interface, 2D and 3D drawing, fixed and adaptive documents, vector graphics, raster graphics, animation, data binding, audio and video. And, it lets the developer and designer talk with the same set of tools and platform.”



“Our design and development team was able to ramp up on all aspects of Microsoft’s new WPF technology within a short period of time and was able to create excellent working prototypes for Genesys, Bentley and GE Healthcare. They were all very happy to be working with iLink in getting their next generation content-rich and highly interactive application interfaces designed by us” said Sridhar Mahadevan, CTO of iLink Systems.



What: Revolutionize User Experience using Windows Vista

Who: Anand Balan, Technical Program Manager, iLink Systems, Inc

When: Thursday, March 15, at 9.30 AM PST

Where: Please register by visiting: www.ilink-systems.com/wpf_webinar.htm



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:



Vishwenath Kizhapandal

COO, iLink Systems, Inc.

425-688-0669

pr@ilink-systems.com

