Enlighten Your Mind with New Free Logic Web Games

Tung Chung, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2007 --Novel Games has introduced a new set of free logic games. These 15 small games consist of mind bending problems that are suitable for all ages.



The 15 games are Coin Weighing, Tower of Hanoi, Arrows, Swap, Knight Switch, Flip It, Wolf Sheep and Cabbage, Missionaries and Cannibals, Bridge Crossing, Greedy Knight, The Eight Queens, The Three Bags, Peg Solitaire, Water Jars, and Hourglass Problem. Different games challenge different areas, some games require you to plan carefully; some games need detail calculations; and some requires you to think out of the box.



Getting stuck with the games? No problem, because tips and solutions to the problems are provided. Kids can learn to think in new ways while adults can challenge their minds and their peers'.



Written in Flash, these games can be played directly on your web browser, no additional downloads and installations are required.



You can also put these games in your website or blog, we provide HTML linking codes for you to link to these games. Want to customize the games to suit your site? You can do it too. By licensing the source codes of these games, you can add your logo, replace the graphics with your characters and attract visitors to your site.



These games, together with the rest of more than 60 action games, sports games, educational games etc, can be played for free at http://www.novelgames.com/flashgames/?ad=18



