Virtual Assistant Association Hosts Alicia Forest of Client Abundance for March 15 Teleseminar on Creating Passive Income Streams

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2007 --Virtual Assistants are often so focused on their client work that they sometimes let their own business building tasks take a back seat.



And once they do have a full client roster, they often find they've hit an income cap, because there are only so many billable hours in any given day.



Teaching solo service professionals, like Virtual Assistants, how to leverage their time and talent so they can work with their ideal clients and make more money at the same time is a passion for Alicia Forest, Multiple Streams Queen and Coach.



On March 15, Alicia will be presenting a teleseminar on this topic to the Virtual Assistant community. Sponsored by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce, this teleclass will give Virtual Assistants a proven model to follow that will enable Virtual Assistants to quickly add passive income streams to their own business as well as offer this knowledge as an added benefit to their clients.



A few of the concepts that will be covered include:



How creating a "Marketing & Product Funnel" gives you a roadmap to more clients and more money; 6 simple steps to creating passive income streams, quickly and effectively; How serving instead of selling helps to build your business with integrity; And much more!



This teleseminar is open to all Virtual Assistants and solo professionals. Register today to reserve your spot!



CALENDAR LISTING



What: “6 Simple Steps to Creating Passive Income Streams for Your Solo Business”



Speaker: Alicia M. Forest, Client Abundance



Date: Thursday, March 15, 2007



Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Length: 1 hour



Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com/teleclass-registration.htm



About Alicia M. Forest, Client Abundance



Alicia M. Forest, MBA, Multiple Streams Queen & Coach, is an author, entrepreneur, and expert marketing coach to coaches, consultants and other solo professionals in over 40 countries. As the founder of Client Abundance, her mission is to be the lamplighter for other solopreneurs on the path to abundance in business and in life by leveraging the power of the Internet to make more money in a meaningful and sustainable way.



Alicia teaches solopreneurs how to attract more clients, create profit-making products and services, make more sales, and ultimately live the life they desire and deserve through her one-on-one VIP mentoring, group coaching programs, and teleseminars, as well as through her best-selling "21 Easy and Essential Steps to Online Success System™," the "Search Engine Marketing Success System," and the forthcoming "Ultimate Guide to Building Your Email List for Solopreneurs."



Alicia recently finished writing her first print book, "6 Steps to 6 Figures for the Solo Professional," which is slated for publication in 2007.



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants build smarter, more successful businesses, and providing free tools and resources for business owners to connect with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants. For more information, visit http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com

