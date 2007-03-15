Leading Stock Market Timing Service, Announces the First Uranium Stock Index

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2007 --TheUpTrend.com has launched a new index called the Canadian Uranium Stock Index. The Index is based on a price-weighted average of a basket of 35 Canadian uranium mining and exploration stocks.



“Due to the rise in the price of uranium in recent years, our members’ interest in uranium stocks has also increased dramatically," said Stephen Whiteside, CEO of TheUpTrend.com. “Until now, there has been no simple indicator that tracks the price movement of stocks in this sector.”



The selection of the stocks in this index was based on our own analysis as well as suggestions from our members. They are not an endorsement or recommendation of these companies.



The companies listed below are currently included in the Canadian Uranium Stock Index. This list is subject to change.



ABN.V Consolidated Abaddon Resources Inc.

AXU.TO Aurora Energy Resources Inc.

BAY.V Bayswater Uranium Corporation

BTT.V Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

CVV.V CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

CXX.V Crosshair Exploration & Mining Corp.

DML.TO Denison Mines Corp.

EMC.TO Energy Metals Corporation

FCO.TO Formation Capital Corporation

FDC.V Forum Uranium Corp.

FIU.TO First Uranium Corp.

FSY.TO Forsys Metals Corp.

GEM.V Pele Mountain Resources Inc.

JNN.V JNR Resources Inc.

LAM.TO Laramide Resources Ltd.

MGA.TO Mega Uranium Ltd.

MZU.V Mesa Uranium Corp.

NWI.TO Nuinsco Resources Limited

PTU.V Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

PWE.V Powertech Uranium Corp.

QTA.V Quaterra Resources Inc.

RSC.V Strateco Resources Inc.

STM.V Strathmore Minerals Corp.

SXR.TO sxr Uranium One Inc

TXM.V Triex Minerals Corporation

TVC.V Tournigan Gold Corporation

U.TO Uranium Participation Corp.:

UEX.TO UEX Corporation

ULU.V Ultra Uranium Corp.

UMN.TO UraMin Inc.

UPC.V Uranium Power Corp.

URE.TO Ur-Energy Inc.

UUU.V UrAsia Energy Ltd.

UWE.V U308 Corporation

WNP.V Western Prospector Group Ltd.



TheUpTrend.com is a technical analysis and on-line charting service that gives investors access to advanced technical analysis tools. TheUpTrend.com focuses on providing technical information to help investors find low-risk opportunities, avoid high-risk situations, anticipate trend changes, set price targets, manage risk, and follow the Smart Money.



TheUpTrend.com helps on-line Investors learn to “Buy Low” and “Sell High”. Each day we provide trend analysis, price targets, support & resistance price points, and Smart Money analysis, on over 2,000 major North American publicly-traded companies, Indexes and ETF’s.



TheUpTrend.com is an information service for investors/traders and is neither a recommendation nor offer to buy or sell securities. TheUpTrend.com is not a broker or investment adviser and is not acting in any way to influence the purchase of any security. TheUpTrend.com and its personnel may already have positions in equities presented. TheUpTrend.com, its officers, directors and employees shall not be liable for any damages, losses or costs of any type arising out of or in any way connected with your use of its products or services. Securities presented should be considered speculative with a high degree of volatility and risk. Before trading securities, you should consult with a qualified broker, investment adviser and other professionals. We make all trade decisions based solely on technical analysis and do NOT check company fundamentals, news, earnings or rumors. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.



