Austin Professional Organizer Receives Top Industry Honors

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2007 --Barry Izsak, an Austin professional organizer and president of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO), was honored last month at the 2007 Los Angeles Organizing Awards, sponsored by the National Association of Professional Organizers-LA chapter.



The annual awards gala recognizes the growing professional organizing industry and celebrates the individual achievements of the most influential organizing experts who define standards for home and business productivity. The awards honor organizing professionals, recognize businesses and products that enhance the success of professional organizers, and generate public awareness for the professional organizing industry.



Mr. Izsak’s book, Organize Your Garage in No Time, was voted Best Organizing Book by a public vote on the NAPO-LA web site and Barry himself was voted as the Most Innovative Organizer by his professional colleagues. This Austin professional organizer has become a noted authority on garage organization and his company, ARRANGING IT ALL, specializes in home, office and garage organizing in Austin, Texas. With over 11 years as a leader in the professional organizing industry, it’s no surprise that his peers have bestowed this honor on him.



Currently serving his second term as President of the National Association of Professional Organizers, Barry is a past recipient of the 2005 NAPO Founders’ Award and the 2002 NAPO President’s Award. NAPO membership has more than doubled during his four years of leadership.



Arranging It All is an Austin company of professional organizers offering comprehensive organizing solutions for homes and businesses in central Texas. From closets and garages to offices and filing systems, Arranging It All is a leading provider of customized organizing solutions tailored to the individual needs of each client.



