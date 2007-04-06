Folder Marker Pro 2.0 Released

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2007 -- ArcticLine Software has announced the release of Folder Marker Pro 2.0. This Windows add-on lets you mark out important folders with color-coded or image coded icons in order to make them easier to spot among a hundred of similar-looking yellow folders. You can mark folders by priority (high, normal, low), level of project completeness (done, half-done, planned) and type of information stored in them (work, important, temp and private files). Marked folders catch the eye and let you see the kind of information they contain before you read their names or open them.



Folder icons can be customized using the standard Windows method but with Folder Marker you can do this on the fly from the right-click menu of a folder. So there is no need to go through additional dialogs or run Folder Marker itself! Simply select the folder you want to mark out, right-click on its icon and select a color-coded icon from the drop-down menu. The icon will be assigned to the folder at once.



Users can take advantage of great customization flexibility. You can, for example, modify a right-click menu of a folder by adding new menu items and categories and assigning icons to them. There is also an ability to add new items to Folder Marker’s icon set. Simply drop an ICL file to the appropriate folder and a new tab with folders from this file will appear. The user can select to make folders, customized with Folder Marker, distributable. This means a color-coded icon remains unchanged even if the folder is copied onto a new computer or the system has been re-installed. Also, you can apply a selected icon for all subfolders in a given folder.



“The idea behind Folder Marker is to bring the real-world experience direct to the Windows environment,” says Roman Rudnik, CEO of ArcticLine Software. “In the physical world, we often keep documents in folders of different colors. This adds organization to the office routine and improves our productivity because we can quickly find the document we need. Now you can achieve the same level of organization with your electronic documents. For example, you can use a red icon to mark out the folder with the project you are currently working on, or use a green icon to mark out the folder with the project you have already completed.”



Read more information about Folder Marker Pro at http://www.foldermarker.com

Download and give it a try http://www.foldermarker.com/FolderMarker_Pro.exe



Availability

Folder Marker Pro runs under all Windows OS starting with Windows 98.



Product page link: http://www.foldermarker.com

Direct download link: http://www.foldermarker.com/FolderMarker_Pro.exe (1.2 Mb)

