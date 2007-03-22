WebCamera Plus a New Product Which Transforms any PDA or Smartphone Into a Web-Camera

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --WebCamera Plus is a new product which transforms any PDA or smartphone into a web-camera.



Ateksoft has released a major update (Version 1.05) of the WebCamera Plus application, which transforms your PDA or Smartphone into a Web-Camera.



WebCamera Plus key features:



- Transforms your PDA or Smartphone into a high-resolution web-camera.

- Can work through any connection: USB ActiveSync, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPRS, 3G, LAN.

- Compatible with most modern Smartphones and PDAs.

- Can be used as a web-camera in many applications: Skype, MSN Messenger, Yahoo Messenger, Virtual Dub and many others.

- Can capture device screen and transmit video to Desktop PC.



New version 1.05 brings many new features and fixes known issues of previous version.



- Many Gigabyte, Samsung (WM5), Eten, HTC and other devices supported.

- Multilanguage core (both PC-side and device-side). Many languages coming soon.

- Autostart from any desktop capture application (only for ActiveSync connection).

- Control web-camera settings from any desktop capture application.

- XScale overlay is supported for capturing screen from built-in camera applications.

- Stylus and keyboard emulation in Screen Capture mode.

- Image scaling with antialiasing.

- User Interface improved.

- Webcam driver reworked.

- Compatibility improved.

- Bugs fixed.



Read more about WebCamera Plus at http://www.ateksoft.com/

Download an evaluation version to try it for free http://www.ateksoft.com/files/WebCameraPlusSetup.exe



WebCamera Plus Pricing and Availability

WebCamera Plus 1.05 runs under Windows XP/Vista and Windows Mobile 2003/5.x and costs $19.90 (USD). Registered customers are entitled to free updates and premium technical support.



About Ateksoft Company

Founded in 2006, Ateksoft Company currently has become the world's leader in Windows Mobile Pocket PC and Smartphone software developing. Ateksoft Company is the developer of such products as CoolCamera and CoolCaptures.



An evaluation version of WebCamera Plus 1.05 is available for review purposes.



Contact Kotov Kontstantin at k.kotov@ateksoft.com for more information or to request an evaluation version.



Product page link: http://www.ateksoft.com.

Download link: http://www.ateksoft.com/files/WebCameraPlusSetup.exe (462KB)

E-mail: k.kotov@ateksoft.com.

Company's website: http://www.ateksoft.com

