e-Zest Solutions to Showcase Its Healthcare Competency at CeBIT 2007 Hannover, Germany

Pune, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2007 --Healthcare, being among fast growing segments for ISVs and e-Zest’s extensive expertise in Healthcare/Medical Software Product Development, it has been chosen to showcase in CeBIT 2007.



The spent ratio on healthcare services is constantly increasing. With this sector getting more organized and regulated, various compliances and regulations are coming up. Simultaneously, the need to automate the healthcare services and integrate the discrete applications is also on high.



The market is mostly dominated by big players in advanced countries but developing countries have promising space and growth for relatively new IT vendors. With extensive experience of Healthcare product development and custom healthcare software development e-Zest is best suited for partner in outsourced development for software vendors. e-Zest has developed a number of clinical and non-clinical healthcare applications with practice management, patient service management, electronic patient records (EMR/EHR), point-of-care data entry, patient access to medical records, patient scheduling, patient health assessment tools, integration and remote access, expert information systems, clinical decision support systems and patient monitoring system modules. The healthcare application development experience has given e-Zest an immeasurable worth of domain knowledge about industries' working style, regulations, compliances, best practices and domain expertise.



e-Zest will be showcasing its expertise in healthcare at stand C16 in India Pavilion Hall 8 of CeBIT 2007 at Hannover, Germany from 15 to 21 March, 2007. Mr. Devendra Deshmukh (CEO), Mr. Ashish Gupta (CTO), Mr. Umesh Kulkarni (Sr. Sales Manager) and Satish Chavan (Sr. Solution Architect) will be present at stall for discussion. You can visit http://www.e-zest.net for more information.



About e-Zest:

e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company expertise in Outsourced Product Development and custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner & Sun Associate Partner. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.

