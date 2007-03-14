Dekart File Move Makes Your Secure Life Much Easier With File Storage on an Encrypted Disk

Chisinau, Republic of Moldova -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2007 --Dekart (http://www.dekart.com), a developer of information security and smart card management solutions, launches a new software product, Dekart File Move. This application is a real breakthrough in the secure files storage field.



Private Disk File Move is designed to automatically collect and securely move files to an encrypted disk. The program also helps you avoid doing any kind of manual work, thus it works quickly and helps you save your time.



Private Disk File Move uses strong encryption algorithms to secure the data. It has a friendly interface, guiding you through all the steps of the file search and disk creation procedures.



One of the Private Disk File Move's key benefits is its simplicity. The flexible file search mechanism allows you to easily find various files on your system and migrate them to an encrypted drive. The software also comes with a built-in secure file wiping mechanism, which allows you to erase original files without leaving a trace, and making it impossible to recover the deleted files.



System requirements:



Hardware requirements

• Intel Pentium 166 MHz CPU (or an equivalent).

• 16 MB RAM.

• At least 2 MB of free space on the hard drive.



Software requirements

• Windows 98, NT4.0, 2000, ME, XP.

• Dekart Private Disk installed on the system.



About Dekart

Dekart develops trusted IT security solutions that address today’s endpoint security challenges. Founded in 1995, Dekart now serves several thousands of businesses and enterprises around the world. Dekart’s solutions help clients comply with governmental regulations such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley by eliminating data and identity theft and providing proper user authentication and data protection within the enterprise. These solutions include hard disk encryption and file encryption, and smart card and biometric authentication for multiple platforms. Dekart also delivers SIM and smart card management solutions, and manufactures the world's smallest USB plug-in smart card reader, compatible with all types of smart cards available on the market today. The company is headquartered in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, with resellers and OEM partners worldwide.



Press contact:

Olga Maslova

Email: o.maslova@dekart.com

Telephone: (+373) 22 245580

