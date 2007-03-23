Lingobit Localizer 5.0 Is The Next Step In The Evolution Of Localization Tools

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Lingobit Technologies today announces Lingobit Localizer 5.0, a software localization tool that provides development teams with an effective solution to facilitate and streamline the software localization process and communication between programmers, translators and testers. Lingobit Localizer 5.0 delivers a host of new features and enhancements to reduce application localization costs, maximize IT productivity and ensure faster software localization.



What’s New in Lingobit Localizer 5.0?

Taking advantage of the expertise that has established Lingobit’s award-winning Lingobit Localizer as a widely adopted standard in software localization, Lingobit Localizer 5.0 extends its functionality with complementary workflow management capabilities that provide the following key benefits:



- Support of .NET Framework version 1.0, 1.1 and 2.0.

- Lingobit Localizer now works on Windows Vista.

- Ini-files support is improved

- Additional flexibility for translators in the localization process thanks to the option to import and export a project to UTF8/16 text format. This means strings can be edited using any external text editor. This ability is of great use for translators, who can localize the software using their favorite word-processing editor, such as Microsoft Word.



What’s Lingobit Localizer?

Lingobit Localizer 5.0 simplifies communication and workflow throughout the entire localization process by offering users a unified interface and productivity tools, such as Automated QA, Validation Expert, Translation Memory, etc. Localization can be done in-house or delegated to another company. In the latter case, translation tasks are distributed via self-extracting localization kits with a project file (no source-code) and a ‘lite’ edition of Localizer for translators. Lingobit’s project monitoring tools give a localization manager the ability to see what is going on at each stage of the localization process, which ensures accountability, gives clarity and control to efficiently manage localization across several steps.



Pricing and Availability

Lingobit Localizer 5.0 runs under Microsoft Windows 2000/XP/2003/Vista and enables users to translate MFC/Win32, Delphi, .NET and Java applications into foreign languages. Text formats, such as XML, INI, CPP and TXT are supported. Its Enterprise Edition costs $1195 (US) or €995 (EUR). A Professional Edition for small and mid-size projects costs $895 (US) or €745 (EUR). Buyers of both editions get a one-year maintenance that includes access to all new product releases and upgrades free of charge for 12 months from the date of purchase. Competitive upgrade options and 40% discount for students and educational institutions are available (please, refer to www.lingobit.com/store/ for more details). Further information on the product, additional dictionaries for its Spell Checker, as well as a free, 90-day evaluation copy of Lingobit Localizer is available from www.lingobit.com.



About Lingobit Technologies

Founded in 1997, Lingobit Technologies is the market leader in localization software technologies. The company’s goal is to assist businesses and individuals across the globe in realizing their localization needs. Lingobit’s premier product, Lingobit Localizer, has many users worldwide and is available in seven languages. The company is based in New York, USA and has its operating office in St. Petersburg, Russia. For more information, please call 1 (866) 309-1120 or visit the company’s web site at www.lingobit.com.



NOTE TO EDITORS: Please, let us know if you have questions or would like any additional information on Lingobit Localizer 5.0. Contact Michael Trent at pr@lingobit.com to get more information. A registration key is available upon request to all editors considering a review.



Product page link: http://www.lingobit.com/products/index.html

Download link: http://www.lingobit.com/localizer.exe (11.8 Mb)

Company website: http://www.lingobit.com

E-mail: pr@lingobit.com



Postal address: Lingobit Technologies, 102-15 62 Avenue 2 floor, Forest Hills, NY 11375, USA

Voice/Fax: 1 (866) 309-1120

